Dorothy Mae Dehlin
March 11, 1922 - January 6, 2020
Dorothy Mae Dehlin of McCall, passed away at the age of 97 on Jan. 6, 2020 in McCall. Born 11th of March 1922 in Strong City, Oklahoma to Martin and Rada (Butler) McBride. She came to Nampa, ID In 1934, moving to McCall after marrying John (Jack ) Dehlin in 1942. She was a loving mother to Evelyn and Marvin. She volunteered as Girl and Cub Scout leader. She was a very good seamstress, making quilts, crocheting afghans, and was a fantastic huckleberry picker! She and her husband were avid square dancers and taught the local young people to dance. In their later years they enjoyed traveling in their motor home. Viewing will be held Friday, January 10th in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, McCall 2nd Ward, 400 Elo Rd., McCall, ID from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Private interment will follow at a later date in Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, ID. Dorothy is survived by her son Marvin Dehlin, granddaughter Shelly Moreno, and her children - Trevor, Tyler and Linnea, and several nieces. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Jack, daughter Evelyn, and nephew Alan Dehlin. If desired, you may leave condolences online at www.mccallfunerals.com Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home. .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020