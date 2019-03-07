Dorothy Mae Moore

1931 ~ 2019

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving and wonderful mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 4, 2019. She left us while resting peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital after a short stay. She was in her 88th year.

Dorothy was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota on May 14, 1931, during the Great Depression. She had a happy childhood with her parents and siblings, whom she loved to the end. She passed down many stories that will always be cherished. After graduating from Deaconess School of Nursing in Grand Forks, North Dakota, she became a Registered Nurse and worked in hospitals in Thief River Falls and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Planning to be a flight nurse during the Korean conflict, Dorothy was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. That plan changed once she met, fell in love, and married our dad, Bernie Moore, the Air Force pilot. The Air Force sent our mom to Alaska, to later be followed by our dad. From there they soon started a family of five children.

After our father retired from the Air Force and they settled in Boise, she was the head night nurse at Elks Rehabilitation Hospital for over 25 years. Always thrifty and detail-oriented, she also served the family business, keeping its books for over 20 years. Mom always said she liked Boise because the people were friendly. Most of all, she loved her family and wanted to make sure that we were always good to each other.

Dorothy is survived by her children Larry (Ellen), Mike (Cheryl), Alison, Jeff (Charity), Dorothy (Dan); grandchildren Daniell, Andrew, Joshua, Bennett, Amanda, Kallan, Tyler, Emilie; great-granddaughter Epic; and beloved sister and brother Janice ("Bunny") and Art. She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Gladys Bakke; devoted husband Laurence ("Bernie") Moore; and sister Beatrice ("Babe").

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Summers Funeral home, 3629 E. Ustick Rd., Meridian, Idaho 83646, on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm that will include a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Idaho Humane Society would be mom's wish, because she loved animals, especially her beloved Jazmine.