Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
Cloverdale Cemetery

Dorothy Rodda


1921 - 2020
Dorothy Rodda Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth Rodda
1921 - 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth Rodda was the youngest of five children born to Albert and Mary Rodda on April 7, 1921. She passed away at home on March 3, 2020 at the age of 98.
A lifelong resident of the Boise area and member of a dairy farming family, Dorothy began attending the two-room Five Mile School at the age of six. She attended and graduated from Franklin High School in 1940. She then went on to attend Link's Business School.
Dorothy held a variety of jobs over the years., including the office for First Christian Church, Davis Packing, Dependable Wholesale Grocery, and Salt Lake Hardware. The last 30 years of her career were spent working for Idaho Power, where she retired.
Over the course of her life she had many interests and hobbies. She was an active member of the Christian Church, attending Sunday school, singing in the choir, and serving as a deaconess for several years as a girl. She was an avid league bowler, and a member of both the Idaho Power and Smoothies bowling teams. She enjoyed farming and raised chickens to sell eggs for many years. She spent time breeding Pekingese dogs, and even tried venturing into the business of chinchillas for a time. She and a friend traveled extensively across the United States and Europe. She also enjoyed oil painting, golfing, and cross-country skiing. In 1999 she even wrote a book, her autobiography. titled "I'm Only A Hay Seed."
Dorothy is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, several cousins in England, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Rodda, sisters Anna Rodda and Mable Smith, and brothers Harry and Clarence Rodda.
The family would like to thank Saint Alphonsus Hospice for their compassion and assistance.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 1:00 p.m. at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at Cloverdale Cemetery. A viewing will be on Friday, March 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Alden-Waggoner.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020
