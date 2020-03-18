Home

Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
Cloverdale Cemetery

Dorothy Rodda

Dorothy Rodda Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth Rodda
1921 - 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth Rodda passed away at home on March 3, 2020 at the age of 98.
Updated Service Information:
Due to the guidelines and regulations in place, a change of service type is taking place for Dorothy's service.
A live stream only service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Please visit www.aldenwaggoner.com for more information in the upcoming days and for the link to the live stream service.
A private burial will be held.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -