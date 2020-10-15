Dorothy Ruth Pettis

05/27/1936 - 10/10/2020

Our beautiful, loving, feisty, mother, Dorothy Ruth Pettis, went to meet our Lord on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Her passing happened after an unfortunate fall that fractured her femur, and due to post-operative complications that directly ensued as a result thereof, and thereafter. Dorothy was born to Charles Denton Jamieson and Ruthie Mae Richardson Jamieson in Ripley, MS. Dorothy was preceded in death by both her parents; 1 son, Steven G. Conway; and 4 sisters: Oleta Jeske, Lilly Linebarger, Virginia Cardwell, and Mildred Roybal. Dorothy is survived by 2 remaining sisters: Lola Swenson, Grand Junction, CO, and Sue Clements of Mesa, AZ. In 1939, at the tail-end of the Great Depression, Dorothy's parents moved their family from Ripley, Mississippi to Delta, CO. Dorothy then spent most of her childhood years in and around Delta, CO and Olathe, CO. where her family's primary source of income was share cropping. The lifestyle required the whole family to work hard to get by, albeit while the labor was unimaginably hard compared to today's standards, their family prevailed and all the girls went on to have families of their own. While a teenager in Delta, 18 year old, Dorothy Ruth met and fell in love with Alva Cleo Conway, they married in 1954. Alva and Dorothy were married for 13 years and had 5 children before divorcing in 1967. Their union brought forth Robert W. Conway, Steven G. Conway, Cathryn S. Conway, Alva D. Conway, and Arthur R. Conway. Four, of these 5 children are still living, as are all of her Grand, and Great Grandchildren. In 1974, Dorothy fell in love and remarried, to Alvin L. Pettis, with whom she relocated to Boise, ID. Within their union there were no children born; although, Alvin did have children from a previous union, which provided Dorothy with 4 beautiful step-children: Gerald L. Pettis, Lori Pettis, Lisa Pettis, and Christine Pettis, all four - still living. Dorothy worked many different jobs throughout the course of her life, which among these included many years of long-haul truck driving. Dorothy was a great seamstress, painter, and a beautifully voiced songstress with a great love of Country Music and Old Time Rock-n-Roll. Dorothy oftentimes reminisced of her teenage years when she and her family would play music with their father in and around the area of Olathe, CO. It was something that stayed with her all throughout her life, and always brought a tremendous, heartfelt happiness to her upon its every recall. Dorothy passionately loved horses, and was a beautiful rider who proudly rode any horse like it was a purebred. To her breed didn't matter; she just simply loved the animal, and was awed at anything associated with horses. Dorothy was a great cook, she could make something delicious out of nothing, and she did many times for her family. Her cinnamon rolls and bread were worth fighting for; often leaving one of us kids a teary eyed loser. Dorothy Ruth was a wonderful mother! Many times, she was not only a mother to her boys, but a makeshift father as well. And, to her daughters, as though being a mother was not already enough, she also became their best friend. She, herself was a very loving daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Our mother, Dorothy Pettis, truly was an extraordinary human being… truly, a one-of-a-kind. She was missed immediately, and will be, forever! However, within the hearts of our family, her life and spirit will continue to live on, always! No formal services will be held. A small, graveside service will take place at Dry Creek Cemetery on Friday October 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



