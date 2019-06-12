|
|
James Douglas Lyke
1942-2018
James Douglas "Doug" Lyke, 75, formerly of Bellevue, Idaho and Caldwell, Idaho, died October 15, 2018, at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
There will be a celebration of life for Doug at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at the Calvary Bible Church, 102 Coyote Bluff Drive, Hailey, Idaho 83333, followed by a potluck dinner. Please bring a dish and a story to share.
Doug's Memorial Page is available to share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 12, 2019