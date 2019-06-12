Home

Wood River Chapel
403 North Main Street
Hailey, ID 83333
(208) 788-2244
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Bible Church
102 Coyote Bluff Drive
Hailey, ID
View Map
Doug Lyke Obituary
James Douglas Lyke
1942-2018
James Douglas "Doug" Lyke, 75, formerly of Bellevue, Idaho and Caldwell, Idaho, died October 15, 2018, at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
There will be a celebration of life for Doug at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at the Calvary Bible Church, 102 Coyote Bluff Drive, Hailey, Idaho 83333, followed by a potluck dinner. Please bring a dish and a story to share.
Doug's Memorial Page is available to share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 12, 2019
