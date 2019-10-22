|
|
Douglas C. Bitton
04/24/1958-10/14/2019
Doug was born in Butte, Montana on April 24th, 1958 to Francis and Eleanor Bitton. He was the second eldest among four boys. Doug always helped others and had a lesser concern for his own welfare. He was an empathetic ear to anyone in need. He stood for honest principals and integrity. Through his commitment to serving others he often volunteers his time helping the local missionaries. Doug loved muscle cars and could fix just about anything you placed in front of him, no matter how mechanically complex. He worked for many years with the Idaho Statesman as a printer mechanic. He will be remembered for his incredible technical expertise and electro-physics knowledge of which he was always willing to share with others. He was a devoted son,brother and loving uncle. He is survived by two brothers,and their wives Hal(Lissa)Bitton and Bruce(Araminta)Bitton, two nephews, Edward Bitton and Davis Bitton. He is preceded in death by a brother, David Bitton and his mother, Eleanor Bitton and Father, Francis( Frank) Bitton. Services will be held Tuesday at 10 am at the LDS Maple Grove Building.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019