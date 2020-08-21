1/1
Douglas Day Moscrip
Douglas Day Moscrip
1938 - 2020
Douglas Day Moscrip was born September 14, 1938 to Walter "Bud" and Avis Day Moscrip in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. During World War II Doug moved with his family to Las Vegas, Nevada and Lompoc, California where his sister was born. The family later moved back to Idaho where Doug graduated from Fruitland High School.
After leaving Fruitland Doug moved to Salt Lake City and earned degrees from the University of Utah in both Pharmacy and Law. It was at school where Doug met and married Patricia Bair. They moved to California with their young daughter and welcomed a son. While living in California Doug and Pat built a successful Law Practice. After the death of Doug's Dad the decision was made to move back to Idaho.
While in Idaho Doug and Pat expanded their family to include three more children. Doug returned to his career in Pharmacy where over the next thirty years he owned and operated several different drug stores in the Northwest. Doug later partnered with three of his children to build and develop the Internet Truckstop, D&S Factors and M&D Farms.
After the passing of his wife in 2000 he married Elizabeth "Betty" Gailband. Doug and Betty have resided in Fruitland for the past 20 years. Doug is an avid classic car collector and enjoys antique toys. Doug always loved a good work challenge and was actively working in multiple businesses at the time of his passing. He was also highly involved in his community as a member of the Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America and was a devout member of his church community. He was loved and respected by many people.
Doug is survived by his loving family including his wife Betty, her three children, his five children Leigh (Kendall) Simmons, Scott (Carmen) Moscrip, Mark Moscrip, Diana (Shannon) Luoma, Michael (Sara) Moscrip, 26 grandchildren, one great grandchild and his sister Barbara Ann (Richard) Postlethwait.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Fruitland. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences to Doug's family can be made at www.shafferjensen.com.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
2086423333
