Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Flowers


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas (Doug) Flowers
1955 - 2019
Douglas Wayne Flowers 64 of Emmett, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with his wife and family by his side.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Burial will be in the Emmett Cemetery.
Doug was born on August 12, 1955 in Emmett, Idaho. He is the eldest child of Duayne & Betty (Joyce) Flower of Emmett. Doug lived in numerous places when he was young such as Astoria, OR, San Diego, CA, Charleston, SC and Virginia Beach, VA, since his father had a career in the Navy. In 1969, Doug's family moved back to Emmett, Idaho where Doug attended Emmett High School. In 1972, Doug joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1976. In 1974, Doug was married to Lori Heath and they later divorced in 1976. To this union a son was born, Cory Lee Flowers.
After Doug left the Navy, he lived in Portland, Oregon for several years. In 1981, on one of his many trips back home to visit, he met Janis Dymoke and decided to stay. They were married seven months later on May 1, 1982. Doug and Janis welcomed two sons, Jared in 1985 and Jason in 1987. Doug enjoyed his family of boys. They were the light of his life.
Over the next 30 years, Doug enjoyed various occupations; construction, Gem County Deputy Sheriff, owner of his own bail bond/bounty hunting business and then eventually retired from the Department of Homeland Security (TSA) in 2012.
Doug enjoyed fishing, fast cars, all kinds of music and above all his family.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Flowers of Emmett; sons, Jared (Meg) Flowers of Nampa and
Jason Flowers of Emmett; his father, Duayne Flower of Emmett; brothers, Marty Flower and Jeffrey (Renee) Flower all of Emmett; a sister, Cristy Flower of Boise, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Flowers, his mother, Betty (Joyce) Flower, maternal grandparents, Wayne & Dora Scott and paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Violet Flower.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -