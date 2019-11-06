|
|
Douglas (Doug) Flowers
1955 - 2019
Douglas Wayne Flowers 64 of Emmett, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with his wife and family by his side.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Burial will be in the Emmett Cemetery.
Doug was born on August 12, 1955 in Emmett, Idaho. He is the eldest child of Duayne & Betty (Joyce) Flower of Emmett. Doug lived in numerous places when he was young such as Astoria, OR, San Diego, CA, Charleston, SC and Virginia Beach, VA, since his father had a career in the Navy. In 1969, Doug's family moved back to Emmett, Idaho where Doug attended Emmett High School. In 1972, Doug joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1976. In 1974, Doug was married to Lori Heath and they later divorced in 1976. To this union a son was born, Cory Lee Flowers.
After Doug left the Navy, he lived in Portland, Oregon for several years. In 1981, on one of his many trips back home to visit, he met Janis Dymoke and decided to stay. They were married seven months later on May 1, 1982. Doug and Janis welcomed two sons, Jared in 1985 and Jason in 1987. Doug enjoyed his family of boys. They were the light of his life.
Over the next 30 years, Doug enjoyed various occupations; construction, Gem County Deputy Sheriff, owner of his own bail bond/bounty hunting business and then eventually retired from the Department of Homeland Security (TSA) in 2012.
Doug enjoyed fishing, fast cars, all kinds of music and above all his family.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Flowers of Emmett; sons, Jared (Meg) Flowers of Nampa and
Jason Flowers of Emmett; his father, Duayne Flower of Emmett; brothers, Marty Flower and Jeffrey (Renee) Flower all of Emmett; a sister, Cristy Flower of Boise, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Flowers, his mother, Betty (Joyce) Flower, maternal grandparents, Wayne & Dora Scott and paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Violet Flower.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019