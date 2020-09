Hastings, Douglas G., 62, of Garden Valley, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at a local hospital of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 11:00am, at the Garden Valley L.D.S. Chapel, with a viewing beforehand starting at 9:30am. Interment will be at the Sweet-Montour Cemetery at 2:30pm. To read obituary and offer condolences, go to Douglas's tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.