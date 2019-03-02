|
Orchard; Dr. Douglas H ; 73, of Eagle, Idaho, passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Eagle Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2090 N. Eagle Rd., Eagle. The family will greet friends on Friday morning from 10:00 – 10:45 am at the Church prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Dry Creek Cemetery. To read the complete obituary and send condolences, please visit www.relyeafuneralchapel.com. Services are under the direction of the Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 2, 2019