Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Eagle Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2090 N. Eagle Rd.
Eagle, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2090 N. Eagle Rd
Eagle, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Orchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Orchard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Orchard Obituary
Orchard; Dr. Douglas H ; 73, of Eagle, Idaho, passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Eagle Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2090 N. Eagle Rd., Eagle. The family will greet friends on Friday morning from 10:00 – 10:45 am at the Church prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Dry Creek Cemetery. To read the complete obituary and send condolences, please visit www.relyeafuneralchapel.com. Services are under the direction of the Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now