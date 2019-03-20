Douglas Owen Swindell

July 31, 1964 - March 17, 2019

Douglas Owen Swindell, born July 31, 1964 passed away March 17, 2019. Doug, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home in South Edmeston, NY, with his wife by his side.

Doug was born in Boise, ID, where he grew up and lived until 2015. In 2015, he move to New York to be with the love of his life and now wife, Connie. He had a very happy life with Connie, accepting her daughters as his own and being a fun and loving grandpa to Connie's grandchildren. Doug was a man full of life and love. He had a child-like innocence and enjoyment of the simple things in life. He was always smiling and laughing. Doug was a very caring person and would have done anything for anyone. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. We are all heartbroken.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Connie, Connie's daughters, Mikayla & Juliea and their children, Joel, Hannah, Logan & Piper. Doug's children, son DJ & daughter Kiley. His parents, Charles & Charlotte Swindell, sister Kip Johnson (Tim) and their children, sister Donna Corrigan (Ernie) and their children, his 2 grandmas and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandpas and the second love of his life, his sweet dog, Annie.

Doug, you now have your wings, go fly high and enjoy playing fetch with your sweet girl, Annie.

Doug's family will be having a private service. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary