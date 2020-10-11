Douglas Allen Prickett
Douglas Allen Prickett, of Nampa Idaho went home to be with his Lord and Savior October 5, 2020, after a sudden aortic dissection.
Doug was born in Nampa Idaho, to Vera and Allen. His family moved to Oregon when he was a teenager. After high school he joined the US Navy and served 3 years.
When he was 22 he met his bride, the love of his life Margie, they married on April 12, 1984 in Canyon County. They have two sons, Kenny and Tony Prickett. They built their life in Nampa, where he has worked many jobs but one he took the most pride in was the Canyon County Sheriff's Department. In 2004, he joined the Idaho Army National Guard. Doug proudly served two tours for the army in Iraq Operation Iraqi Freedom III and Operation New Dawn. He retired from the Military in May of 2019.
He was a friend to all he met, and was a stranger to no one. He loved his family and friends passionately and fiercely. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Papa and El Padre.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother Vera, and his Father Allen. He is survived by his Bride Margie, Sons Kenny (Staci), Tony (Shallan), his Step-Father Bob Miller, his two sisters, Susan (Scott) Drennan, and Cathy (Bert) Kirby; Grandchildren Khia, Abigail, Noah, Ashlee, Brooklynn, and Kylan, Great Grandchildren Neo, and Austyn. As well as many cherished Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave South, Nampa, on Friday October 16th from 5:00 – 8:00, with the funeral service to follow on Saturday, October 17th at 11:00 am. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be by invitation only, however we would invite all to attend via live-stream, available at https://www.alsippersons.com/tributes/Douglas-Prickett
. Flowers for the service can be sent to the funeral home.