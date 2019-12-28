|
Douglas Roy Tyge
41 years
Douglas Roy Tyge passed away December 25, 2019 at St Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, ID after a year long battle with cancer. Doug was born in Park Rapid, MN on December 18, 1978. He was 41. He lived in Sturgis,SD, Billings,MT,Gillette, WY,AZ and recently Nampa, ID. He has many beloved friends and family all over the U.S. Doug loved Ford pickups and liked to fix them up. He loved hanging out with friends. Doug was the Life of the party. He loved to laugh and make everyone laugh around him. Cremation will take place. No funeral arrangements will be made. Doug's family will come together privately to mourn. He is survived by his parents Dale and Lisa, brother Dale Tyge, sister Dawn (Tyge) Bergquist, nieces Erica and Shaena, and nephews Colt and Yukon.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 28, 2019