Duane E. Sorenson
April 26, 1927 ~ October 2, 2019
Duane E. Sorenson passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1927 in Moorhead, Iowa. His grandparents came to the U.S. from Denmark. His dad, Chris Sorenson, was a farmer and mom, Ella Mortensen, a schoolteacher; he was one of five children. The family moved west when he was a child.
He attended North Hollywood High School in southern California, graduated from the FBI Academy, and later came to Idaho to follow employment opportunities in law enforcement. He was a Master Sergeant in the US Army and served during the Korean War. He was an officer in the Nampa Valley Grange and Idaho State Grange.
One day on a routine traffic stop, Duane working for ISP at the time met Lily, his future wife. He pulled her over for speeding; she was pretty upset over him giving her a speeding ticket, especially since she worked for the Prosecutor in Bonner County in Sandpoint at the time. She eventually lightened up when their paths kept crossing. There was one time on the side of the road when she needed a belt replaced in her car and he stopped to help her. He later invited her out jet skiing with a few mutual friends. She fibbed at the time and told him she loved jet skiing although she had never actually been, but was worried he would not pursue their relationship if she told him otherwise. They met on June 16, were engaged on September 16, have been happily married 58 years as of April 16, 2019. Their favorite number was 16! Together they had Tina and Lisa, having their girls meant he had to live with three red-headed, left-handed females! Although he worked fulltime and had a farm to take care of, he still managed to make it to all of their activities and help with their homework.
He enjoyed hunting, and when he lived in northern Idaho, he often came down to southern Idaho to hunt pheasants. He was very wise, honorable, loving, funny, and kind hearted. He loved playing cards with his family and could be quite competitive. He enjoyed car races, bowling, which he and Lily bowled in a league together for many years, water skiing, flying his airplane, western movies, and good western music. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, oh and a good apple or cherry pie.
He is survived by his wife, Lily; daughters, Tina (Dave) Lambert and Lisa (Kraig) Owens; sister, Evonne Hill; grandchildren, John Lambert, Rachel LaRosa, Tim Lambert, Jamesmichael Sorenson-Eslick, Shaileen Sorenson-Eslick, Kaileigh Sorenson-Eslick, Alaina Sorenson-Eslick, Chrissy Sorenson-Burns, Bella Sorenson-Burns, and Emily Lambert; great-grandson, Pearson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 with funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave., Caldwell.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 7, 2019