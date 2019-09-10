Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
Duane Hair


1957 - 2019
Duane Hair Obituary
Duane Darrell Hair
1957-2019
Duane Darrell Hair, 61, died September 3, 2019. Duane was born in McCall, Idaho on October 14, 1957 to Dona (Bash) Conant and the late Howard H. Hair.
He was father to Denielle and Rikki Jo, grandfather to Parker, Ryker and Chloe. He is survived by his mom, Dona and sisters Debra (Bob) Miranda, Diana (Les) Chapman, Darlene (Ray) Parrott, Denise (Warren) Miller and Dawn (Brian) Haken.
Duane loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with his daughters. He was a hard worker, working for Meadow Gold and Plum Creek Lumber. He will be missed. Services pending through Bowman Funeral.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 10, 2019
