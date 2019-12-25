|
Duane Harry Redetzke
1943 - 2019
This recent Sunday, the 22nd, when we all felt the unusual-for-December afternoon warmth, Duane Harry Redetzke gently passed. Duane was born June 22, 1943 to parents Wanda and Harry Redetzke in Nampa, Idaho. He grew up learning to work hard, appreciate the outdoors and take care of himself. As an 18 year old, he met Le Ila Abbott. They married in February 1963 and promptly started a family. Duane became a Dad on Le Ila's birthday when they welcomed Ronald that November. In December of 1964 they had their girl Tonya. He continued to work hard for his family and in March of 1968 Duane welcomed another son, Shawn.
Duane worked jobs that made a lot of younger men weak. He was well-respected by his clients and customers over the years making sure households and businesses got the bread, dairy and even the free-flowing plumbing they needed! The moves from Kuna to Boise and later back to Kuna led the Redetzke family to the farm they have today. Duane taught his kids to appreciate nature, fun and the hard work he knew. When his three kids started marrying he got ready for grandchildren. He made sure each had opportunities to fish, hunt, farm and as always- simply enjoy the welcoming smile of Grandpa! He got to know a batch of great-grandchildren as well. He did sneak in his activities of fishing, hunting, ATVing, and snowmobiling whenever he could. He only slowed down when his heart and body health limitations started putting on the brakes. Each day involved his devotion and service to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in any capacity.
He will wait patiently to be reunited by: his loving wife Le Ila; Ron (Susan); Tonya (Bradford Dedman); Shawn; his grandchildren: (Ron's) Jessica (Tim James); Heather (Ivan Young); Crystal (Nathan Hale); Amy; Katelyn; Natalie; Cody and (Tonya's) Camille.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, December 27 at the Kuna Stake Center, 3305 W. Kuna Rd, in Kuna. A viewing will be held at the Church from 6:30 to 8 PM, Thursday and again from 9 to 9:45 AM prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019