Duane L. Patrick

1924 ~ 2019

Duane L. Patrick, 95, of Meridian, Idaho, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home of natural causes.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at Cloverdale Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.

Duane was born on March 2, 1924 in Clearwater, Nebraska, to Mary Agnes Petty and Guy Will Patrick. He grew up in Clearwater and graduated from high school there. On June 12, 1947 Duane married Donna Jean Roder in Clearwater, Nebraska. She passed away on September 10, 1996. On March 27, 2004 Duane was married to Almeta Ingram in Meridian, ID

Duane served in the US Army during WWII in the South Pacific Campaign. He was one of the "Greatest Generation" and exemplified many of those common characteristics such as love of country, love of family (he loved his family very much) and also displayed a very strong work ethic.

Duane lived in various places including Omaha, Nebraska, Boise and Eagle, Idaho and Meridian, Idaho.

He owned his own delivery service in Omaha, Nebraska. After moving to Boise he drove truck for Armour Meats, retiring in 1988.

Duane was an avid reader and enjoyed Western books and movies and also war movies. He also liked to travel whenever possible.

Survivors include his wife, Almeta Patrick; son, Brian (Marie) Patrick; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; step-son, John (Lisa) Ingram; step-son, Glenn (Olivia) Ingram; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. Patrick, granddaughter, Amanda Bogin, and three sisters, Genevieve Launt, Donna Pilakowski, and Janis Kirkpatrick.

Memorials are suggested to a .