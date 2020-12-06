1/
Duane Richard Higer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Richard Higer
October 15, 1930 - November 29, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Duane Richard Higer, 90, of Boise, and formerly of Pocatello, passed away on November 29, 2020 at a Boise hospital. Private family services will be held. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held in the late spring or early summer of 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved