Dwaine Leroy Strand
1931 - 2019
Dad was born in 1931 in Northome, Minnesota and was the oldest of 5 children. We said goodbye to him on December 11th, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife and partner Sandra, married for 65 years, brother Philip and wife Kay, sister JoAnn and husband Gene, his children Greg and wife Kathy, Lori and husband David, Brian and wife Theresa, in addition to his 6 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Dad grew up and spent most of his early life in International Falls, Minnesota. He was proud to serve his country for 4 years in the Air Force during which time he met and fell in love with our mom while stationed in England. They started their married lives together in International Falls and soon were expecting twins, Stephen and Gary who passed shortly after birth. Greg, Lori and Brian quickly followed and the home continued to fill with love and laughter. In 1970 our family moved to Boise in order to be nearer to Phil and Kay.
For the past 49 years dad and mom have lived a wonderful, blessed life surrounded by family and friends. Dad was a gifted carpenter, electrician, builder and all around craftsman. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and could repair just about anything. He loved spending time restoring antique cars and driving mom around town in his Model A. He also enjoyed fishing with his close friends.
Our loving father was a devoted man of God, kind hearted, generous, giving and had a great sense of humor. He was loved and adored by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday December 15th at 2:00 PM at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 1777 N. Allumbaugh St. in Boise.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Boise Rescue Mission P.O. Box 1494 Boise, Idaho 83701. Please be sure to mention "in memory of Dwaine Strand"- thank you.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019