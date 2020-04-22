|
|
Dwight R. Dickey
1932~2020
On April 14, 2020, TAPs sounded for Colonel (Ret) Dwight R. Dickey, a highly decorated combat U.S. Marine who served our nation for 31 years. Locally, he served in the Boise Marine Corps Reserve unit.
Dwight was born in Eagle Point, Oregon, on July 7, 1932 and was the youngest of five children. He attended high school in Vale, Oregon, and was a graduate of Boise Junior College and Sacramento State College.
Dwight met his first wife, Beverley Cooper and together they had four children. They were married for 41 years until her death in 1995.
Dwight served proudly in the Marine Corps until 1957 when he returned to Vale, Oregon, as a high school teacher and coach. He also worked at Boise Junior College on the Administrative staff in the Vice President's office. In 1967 he voluntarily returned to active duty in the Marine Corps. He found himself in Vietnam in 1968-69 and directly participated in intense combat surrounding the TET Offensive. His 19 military decorations include the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Combat "V", Purple Heart and several Vietnam medals.
Following his distinguished military career, he worked as an Executive Director for real estate associations in Nevada and California. In 1993 he returned to Idaho working for the Boise Police Department in their training division prior to Beverley's death.
While attending the Sun Valley Jazz Festival he met his current wife Corby Turpen. They married in 2000 and moved to New Meadows, Idaho and retired at MeadowCreek Golf Resort where Dwight served on the POA for 12 years and marshaled on the golf course.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Corby, his four children; Dr. Kimberly Dickey, Whidbey Island, WA; Colonel (Ret) Derek Dickey, Lebanon, IL; Laurel Morgan, Meridian, ID; Danette Klindt, Meridian, ID; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Beverley and his four siblings. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dwight's memory may be sent to the MV Community Center PO Box 399 New Meadows, ID 83654. A celebration of life in New Meadows is being planned at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020