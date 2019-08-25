|
|
E. Gary Chapman
83
E. Gary Chapman passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA surrounded by family on July 10, 2019. Born on December 17, 1935 to parents E. Gordan and Elaine (Ahlstrand) Chapman in Ontario, OR. He was raised partially in Nyssa, then Boise, ID. He graduated from Boise High School, then married Bobette A Byrne on December 10, 1954. Gary and Bobbie raised their five daughters in Boise. They moved to San Diego, CA in 1986 where they enjoyed the pleasant weather, golfing, sailing & everything else that San Diego had to offer.
Gary always worked hard. In Boise, he spent 24 years as a draftsman, Vice President, then President of Aerial Mapping Company. In San Diego, he worked various photogrammetric, mapping and CAD drawing positions. E. G. Chapman, Inc. was established in 1982 in Boise, but really came into being in 1991 in San Diego when Gary became self-employed as a California Land Surveyor, loving his job until 2011, when he retired.
Gary and Bobbie have always been politically savvy and believe in this great country and the Constitution of the United States. He was elected to two terms in the Idaho State Legislature as a Republican Senator. Always serving with a level head, he also donated much time in various positions for his Homeowner's Association.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 64 ½ years, Bobbie. Daughters: Carrie (Rob) Hasselbring, Cheri (Brett) Hurless, Sandy (Tracy) Kowallis, Sonia Young and Diana Chapman Gerhard; 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 2 Sisters: Pat (Dick) Cate and Linda Moehlmann.
Gary was proceeded in death by his parents and two granddaughters, Sarah Hasselbring and Katie Kowallis.
Services will be held at the Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019