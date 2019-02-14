|
Ratcliff, Earl C., Sr., , 103, of Nampa, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the Nampa First United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held prior to the services at the church at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019