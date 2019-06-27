|
|
Earl Morgan Elsner
11/15/1929 - 6/19/2019
Earl Morgan Elsner was born 11/15/1929 and left this world 6/19/2019. He was the son of George Stewart Elsner and Thelma Fulkerson Elsner. Earl graduated from Gooding High in 1947, then served for a time in the Army National Guard. He married Marygrace Smith and they spent 65 years together. A cattleman, Earl and family lived on multiple ranches throughout Idaho, Oregon and Nevada. He is survived by his wife Marygrace, son George (Chris) of Jordan Valley, OR; son Roy (Connie) of Spring Creek, NV; daughter Cindy Patterson (Pat) of Boise, ID; son Joe (Paulette) of Castleford, ID; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, from 6PM to 8PM with rosary beginning at 7, located at Cloverdale Funeral Home on 1200 N Cloverdale Rd. Boise, ID. A funeral Mass will be held the following morning, June 29, at 11AM, located at the Risen Christ Catholic Community church on 11511 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise, ID.
Or Owyhee Co. Museum ( owyheemuseum.org)
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 27, 2019