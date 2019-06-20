Earl Thomas Walters

Earl Thomas Walters, 93, passed from this world the way that he lived it, with courage and optimism. He died June 11 at home in Nampa with his wife of 18 years, Ali, after a long illness. Earl and Ali together made a blended family that was a solace to him in his later years. Earl was born and raised in Boise and attended Boise High School. His education was interrupted in 1943, when, at age 17, Earl joined the Navy. He served most of his four-year career in the South Pacific during World War II as an electrician's mate, second class. While Earl worked shore patrol in the Philippines, the provost marshal accidentally shot Earl in the arm, earning him a Purple Heart. In 1945 he was assigned to a landing craft tank as part of a flotilla of ships sent to invade Tokyo, with the expectation that 90 percent of the amphibious forces would be lost. The war ended before they arrived. Earl was discharged with an Asiatic Pacific medal and a Good Conduct medal in 1946. In 1950 he re-enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War until 1952. Despite being short of the minimum height requirement, he joined the Boise Police Department in 1953, and was promoted to sergeant in 1961. During an officer-involved shooting, Earl was shot in the shoulder by the gunman, yet helped his partner subdue the suspect, earning him a Boise Police Purple Heart. Oddly, this happened in the driveway of the house where he was born. In 1969 Earl was promoted to lieutenant and named Boise Police Officer of the Year. Two years later he was promoted to captain. While on the BPD, Earl earned his GED and later a bachelor's degree at Boise State University. He retired in 1988 after serving 35 years. Earl immediately joined the Ada County Sheriff's Office, retiring again in 2003. He was proud to have served his country and to have been in law enforcement for 50 years. All his life he enjoyed being around and helping people. He was a gentle soul and always looked on the bright side of life. He once said he would feel honored just to know he'd be missed. Earl was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl, former wife Vivian, and brother, Raymond. He is survived by his wife, Ali; former wife Judith; children (and spouses) Candy (Rodney) Kirstine, Vicki Sorensen, Tom (Kellie), Tim (Caryn), Bruce (Becky), and Rick; step-children Michelle (John) and Chris (Sarah); 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren, as well as a niece and three nephews. He also leaves behind his friend of 90 years, Ralph Hoobing. A military service will be held at 10 a.m., June 26, at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery at 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Eagle. A celebration of life will be held at the Meridian Senior Center at 5 p.m, June 26, at Julius Kleiner Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an animal rescue group, Humane Society or Greyhound Rescue of Idaho. His wife Ali would also like to acknowledge Harrison Hope Hospice for their help and thank those family members who joined in taking care of Earl, especially while he was in the hospice program.