Ed Cardoza
1930-2020
Edward Vincent Cardoza , beloved son of Adeline Cardoza Rose, was born in East L. A. on April 5, 1930. He died on February 3, 2020, just shy of his ninetieth birthday, of complications from flu and pneumonia, with his sons Mike and Marc by his side.
Ed was raised by his mother and her aunt Esther Cardoza, two strong, independent first generation immigrants from Mexico. Ed was proud of his heritage. He was bi-lingual, fluent in both Spanish and English. He always knew where to get the best chorizo, menudo and tamales and used the recipes of his Mother and Aunt as the benchmark for comparison.
Ed attended school in East L. A. He was student body president and played football at Garfield High School. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the Navy and did a year of active duty aboard the USS Carmac, a destroyer mine sweeper. The year of service was followed by three more years in the Naval Reserve.
Ed earned an Associate of Arts Degree at East L. A. Junior College, followed by a Bachelor Degree from Los Angeles State College, where he began a career in Elementary Education. He also met his wife to be, Patricia Ann Brookes, while at Sate College. Patty and Ed had two sons, Michael Anthony and Marcus Dion. The family moved to San Diego where Ed taught Junior High School. He and Patty divorced after seven years of marriage.
After sixteen years in education, Ed left that field to launch what would become an esteemed career in real estate. Tax deferred exchanges and sales of apartment complexes became Ed's specialty and area of expertise. Ed served as president of The Problem Solvers in San Diego, which was then the largest Exchange Club of professionals in the nation. He also taught university level real estate courses for three years.
While in San Diego, Ed discovered his passion for skiing. He was a founding member of the San Diego based Torrey Pines Ski Club. When Ed 'semi-retired' in 1978, he moved to a slope side home in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he pursued his skiing passion for seven years.
In 1985, he moved to Boise and returned to real estate full time. Boise introduced Ed to Bogus Basin Ski Resort, where he became a member of The Prime Timers, an informal group of over age fifty skiers known for their skiing prowess and sense of competitive fun. He was also a member of the Bogus Basin Ski Club, taking many of the Club's organized ski trips across the globe, as well as private trips. Ed skied a good portion of the planet: Canada, New Zealand, France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, California, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana, Washington and Wyoming. Ed skied until he was 84 years old. He gave it up only after he lost the feeling in his feet due to neuropathy.
A huge fan of Boise State football, Ed attended decades of BSU games with his son Marc, and Anna, Marc's wife. An avid outdoorsman, Ed bird hunted, rafted rivers, hiked, and mountain biked across the west, in Mexico and in numerous other countries.
In 2005 Ed met Joyce Peterson, his special lady friend, and match for his outdoor passions. The two of them travelled together, skiing extensively in Europe. Ed's son, Mike, and his wife Anner, travelled with Ed and Joyce to Italy and later to Austria for ski adventures. For Ed, one of the highlights of his and Joyce's travels together was a ten day barge and bicycle trip through the Netherlands. They also travelled to Jamaica, Mexico, Alaska and Utah on bike trips. The relationship with Joyce lasted for twelve years, and the Ed's family had never seen him so happy as when he was with Joyce.
Ed served on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Duck's Unlimited. He also enjoyed a brief stint as a model, and also as professional boxing judge. In Ed's words "not too bad for a kid from East L.A."
Ed is survived by his two sons, Michael (Anner Marble) of Roberts, Montana, and Marcus (Anna) of Nampa, Idaho. He also leaves three grandsons, Kavan (Los Angeles); Chase (Taylor Fadgen) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Drew (Cassie) of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cremation has taken place and Ed's ashes interred at Dry Creek Cemetery. A memorial Mass for Ed is planned for March 16, 2020, 1pm, at St. John's Cathedral in Boise. A buffet lunch will follow the service in the church basement.
The family wishes to thank the Terraces Hospice unit for their warm, professional care of Ed during his last few days.
Vaya con Dios, Ed!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020