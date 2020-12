EdaRae ConnollyDecember 1, 2020Eagle, Idaho - EdaRae Connolly, 85, of Eagle passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home. Private services will be held on Tuesday, December 8th at 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2090 N. Eagle Rd. in Eagle. Please join the family virtually by visiting her obituary page at www.AccentFuneral.com , please scroll down for Live Stream link. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.