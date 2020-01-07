Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Bond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Bond Obituary
Edith Elizabeth Bond
3/26/1927 - 1/3/2020
Edith Bond was born March 26, 1927 and passed January 3, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Lucille Ball of Kodiak Ak, Susan Kohlbecker, daughter, and Thomas Bond, son.
Eight grandchildren: Robert, Thomas, David, Michael, Kelly, Stephen, Melissa and Kristina and 17 great grandchildren.
Edith retired as a registered nurse at St Alphonsus. She was a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Good Neighbor Lady / Welcome Wagon Lady, Member of Southside Improvement club and Sojourners.
She loved collecting Angels, was a blue ribbon pie baker, read books on tape for the blind, and enjoyed card playing, fishing, bowling and rooting for the Seattle Mariners ball team.
Celebration of Life will be at Cloverdale Funeral Home January 7, 2020 at 5PM.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -