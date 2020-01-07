|
|
Edith Elizabeth Bond
3/26/1927 - 1/3/2020
Edith Bond was born March 26, 1927 and passed January 3, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Lucille Ball of Kodiak Ak, Susan Kohlbecker, daughter, and Thomas Bond, son.
Eight grandchildren: Robert, Thomas, David, Michael, Kelly, Stephen, Melissa and Kristina and 17 great grandchildren.
Edith retired as a registered nurse at St Alphonsus. She was a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Good Neighbor Lady / Welcome Wagon Lady, Member of Southside Improvement club and Sojourners.
She loved collecting Angels, was a blue ribbon pie baker, read books on tape for the blind, and enjoyed card playing, fishing, bowling and rooting for the Seattle Mariners ball team.
Celebration of Life will be at Cloverdale Funeral Home January 7, 2020 at 5PM.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020