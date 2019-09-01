|
|
Edith Francis Cleaveland
1930 ~ 2019
Edith "Edie" was born on July 15, 1930 in Rupert Idaho and died peacefully in Boise on August 13, 2019.
Edith was one of three children of Dale and Marion Fisk.
She attended the University of Idaho where she met Elbert Cleaveland and the were later married in Rupert on June 12, 1950. They lived in Emmett for 18 months and Council, Idaho for five years before moving to Boise in 1956. In 1966 the family moved to DeRidder, Louisiana and returned to Boise in 1979 where they lived the balance of their days.
There were three children born to the couple; Richard, Diane and Rex.
Edith was an avid gardener and served as president for the Idaho Garden Club.
She had a zest for life and made friends easily.
She was loved.
She will be missed.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019