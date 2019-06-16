Edith Fern Dean Pehrson

1935 ~ 2019

Edith Fern Dean Pehrson died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born January 12, 1935 to James and Virginia Jacklin Dean in Twin Falls, Idaho, Edith spent her early years in Wendell. Edith graduated from Wendell High School and Idaho State University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was married to Ralph Verl Pehrson August 11, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints. Her pinnacle life moments included becoming a mother, serving in the temple and being a missionary.

Edith taught school throughout Idaho. She enjoyed friends, board games, theater and reading. She cherished her time at the Boise temple and Bown House.

Edith was the mother of four children, Karyn (John) Frederickson, Alan (Pam) Pehrson, Leanne (Christopher) Spencer and Kendra (Benjamin) Simpson. She was the grandmother to 13 and "Great" to 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy, husband, granddaughter, grandson and great-grandson.

Family will greet friends on Sunday, June 16, 7-9pm, in the lobby at the Residence Inn, 1401 S. Lusk Place. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 9:30am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, with a viewing preceding at 9am. A short interment service and grave dedication will be held at 11am after the funeral service at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. To view complete obituary and to offer condolences, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary