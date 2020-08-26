Edmund Leon Wojtyna passed away early in the morning of August 22, 2020. Leo was 93 years young. His passing was preceded by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Ann in 2013. He was a loving husband to Nancy and father to Lee Ann and Larry Swider; grandfather to Jessica and Wade English and Eric Swider; and great grandfather to Bennett English.
"Bub" as he was known, was born and grew up in Chicago. He left school before finishing high school in order to support his mother and four sisters when his father passed away. He joined the US Navy at 18 and served in both World War II and Korea. Not only did he never earn a high school diploma, he also never wrote a check in his life; never owned a driver's license, a computer or a cell phone. After the Navy he was employed as a tool and die maker in Chicago, and retired from Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL after 30+ years of service in the maintenance department. He didn't have much of a chance to go far with his education, yet he went far in life. He provided for his family, to allow them the lifestyle and opportunities he didn't have growing up.
He and Nancy followed their only daughter and son-in-law to Boise in 1993. He was an active member of VFW Post 63 in Boise; and annually was in the top three for the most "red poppies" sold over Memorial Day weekend. He loved fishing and bowling and played on multiple league teams at Westy's Garden Lanes into his 90's. A lifelong animal lover, he never met a dog he didn't have a treat for. His last canine partner, Noel, was his shadow for the years after his wife passed away.
Leo was a simple man with simple tastes. His word was his bond. Bacon and eggs was his breakfast, hot peppers his dinner. He loved all his friends, especially those at MorningStar Senior Living. In lieu of current services, he will be interred at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery sometime in 2021. If you would like to be notified when his interment takes place, please contact his daughter, Lee. If you desire a donation in his honor, please direct them to the Idaho Humane Society. Remembrances may be left for Leo's family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
