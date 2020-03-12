|
Edna Louise Bergloff
1934-2020
After 86 years, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. Edna was born in Declo, ID to Edward and Fern Morris. She married Andrew Bergloff on October 17th, 1952. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on the same day. Together they raised 6 children, Debi Jones, John Bergloff, Diane Stephens, Marvin Bergloff, Ron Bergloff, and Julie Dennerline. She has 86 grandchildren/great grandchildren, and she was dearly beloved. Her light will shine through generations to come. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 12pm. Location: River Heights Chapel, 6650 N. Meridian Rd., ID 83642
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020