Edna P. Haug
1927-2020
Edna P. Haug, 93, longtime resident of Granger Estates in Boise, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, attended by her loving family and the caring staff of BrightStar Summerset and St. Luke's Hospice, after a years-long battle with CMML leukemia.
A city-bred easterner who emigrated west as a (19)49er, Edna had a lifelong love affair with the west and never left. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 5, 1927, to Carl John Nelson and Wilhelmina Ida Shibley, and raised in Floral Park, NY, and Hillsdale, NJ. Becoming an accomplished pianist as a child, she took lessons by riding public transportation across New York City, studying piano and music theory with teachers at the Juilliard School. She performed at various metropolitan venues including the 1939 NY World's Fair, museums, and the "new" department stores, including Wanamaker's in Philadelphia. Edna played the piano into her 80's, when hearing loss ended her run; her extended family will dearly miss filling her "tip jar" as she led Christmastime sing-alongs in Tucson.
Edna graduated from Montclair State Teacher's College, NJ, in 1949, where she met the love of her life, William H. Haug, a fellow graduate and Army Air Corps veteran of WWII who took her west to the places he fell in love with during his training for the Pacific theater. They were married in Union, NJ, in 1949. After borrowing $500 from relatives, they filled an old 1933 Ford Model A with a few belongings and a mattress and camped their way to Stockton and then Long Beach, CA, where they started their careers as public school teachers.
After a short detour to Fort Lee, NJ, while Bill used GI benefits to obtain his master's at Teachers College, Columbia University, they returned west for good, settling in Ventura and then Carpinteria, CA. Edna primarily raised the children, but also taught music and english in junior and senior high school and had a satisfying career with the postal service later in life.
During their working years, summers were spent traveling all 48 states, Canada, and living for a time in Mexico on a teaching sabbatical. After retiring, Edna and Bill cut a wide swath for decades across the western United States, living primarily in a 24-foot travel trailer. Their happiest days and fondest memories were of many years acting as campground hosts at Redfish Lake in their beloved Sawtooth Mountains.
Edna was fiercely proud of being the first person in her family to graduate from college, and was overjoyed that all of her children and grandchildren graduated from college, many with advanced degrees. She generously gifted thousands of dollars to each and every grandchild who pursued a master's degree, and lived to see many of her grandchildren achieve post-graduate education.
She is survived by her daughter Christine (Rick) Ochoa, of Boise, and son William (Sue) Haug, of Reno, NV. Edna treasured her grandchildren Emily Ochoa, Lindsey (Matt) Densley, Lauren Haug, and Billy Haug, and adored her great-grandchildren, Audra and Barrett Densley.
Edna was preceded in death in 2006 by her beloved husband of 57 years, William H. Haug of Boise, and by brother Carl Nelson of Palm Beach, FL, and brother Howard Nelson, lost as a young adult.
The family is deeply appreciative of the great loving care provided over the final year of Edna's life by the wonderful nurses and social workers of St. Luke's Hospice and caregivers of BrightStar Summerset. She will be missed by many, including the card-playing ladies of Granger Estates, whom she "schooled" regularly in hand-and-foot, and the many friends and family who valued her blunt and sometimes comical "Brooklyn" advice.
In accordance with Edna's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Final arrangements are being conducted by the Cremation Society of Idaho. There will be a celebration of life this summer at Chapala's Mexican Restaurant, where all attendees will be required to order a Combo #13 and a margarita.
Donations in Edna's memory may be made to the Nature Conservancy or St. Luke's Hospice.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2020