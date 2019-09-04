|
|
Edna Laura Roth
September 2, 1934 - August 30, 2019
Edna L. Roth passed away in the early morning hours of August 3oth just 3 days shy of her 85th birthday from natural causes.
.She was born on September 2, 1934 at Reynolds Creek in Owyhee County, the 3rd child of Elmer and Stella Smart.
She met the love of her life, John C. Roth at Seven Mile Dance Hall at the age of 16 and they were married on her 18th birthday.
They lived their lives in Caldwell and Middleton where they raised 4 daughters and a son.
Moms passion was her art, oil painting mostly, with some drawing and other mediums thrown in on occasion. She was a well known local artist and art instructor. You can still enjoy her work on the murals at the Nampa Civic Center and The Nampa Rec Center. She belonged to several painting groups over the years and enjoyed her many friends and students that she met along the way.
She was fortunate to have a lot of friends and relatives stop by in her final days to say goodbye and had a smile for all of them. Her children thank you all for that.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Roth, her parents, Elmer and Stella Smart, a sister Wilma and several nieces and nephews and a very special grandson Colby Solomon.
She is survived by two brothers, Fred Smart and Floyd (Patty) Smart, Her daughters Jonne Fritts (Challis)
Sherry Binyon (Caldwell), Marilyn (Ken) Leavitt (Star), Darlene (Delbert) Moore (Nampa) and son Jon (Tasha) Roth of Middleton and her eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
We would like to thank Grace Assisted Living in Caldwell for her care in her final days with a special thank you to Sherry, her favorite caregiver.
Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5th at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell at 1:00 with a celebration of life to follow at the Elks Lodge in Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019