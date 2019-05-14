Edward Allan Flacker

Edward Allan (Ed, Eddie) passed away peacefully at home in Green Valley, Arizona on the 2nd of May 2019 at the age of 73.

Ed was born in Seattle WA in 1945 to Herman and Connie. They moved to Sheridan County in 1949 to farm in the Coalridge area. He attended country school taught by his mother with his sister Karen (Hjelvik). Ed went to Plentywood Highschool graduating in 1962. In 1964 he married Darlene Joyes. Ed graduated University of Denver 1968 and was recruited by Boise Cascade where he was Director of tax for 32 years. He retired in 1999. Ed and Darlene spent the winter months Green Valley and summers in Boise during retirement. An avid golfer and fisherman Ed loved the mountains of Idaho and warm winters in Arizona. Ed spent many hours collecting antiques and was a Civil War buff. He enjoyed time with family and many lifelong friendships.

Predeceased by Herman Flacker (Father) and Constance (Spoklie) Flacker (Mother).

Survived by his loving wife of 54 years Darlene Flacker, Sister Karen Hjelvik, Sons Wesley (Paula) Flacker, Chris (Shizuko) Flacke,r Daughter Jill (Steve) Ritchie and seven wonderful grandchildren; Jared, Ryan, Carolyn, Matthew (Wes), Clayton, Jackson (Chris), Eric (Jill).

A Celebration of Ed's life will be Friday August 16th at 4pm Plantation Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSTI or . A Celebration of Ed's life will be Friday August 16th at 4pm Plantation Country Club.