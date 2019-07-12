Edward Eugene Willis

1959 - 2019

Edward E. Willis passed away July 1, 2019 at his home in Boise. He was born to Irving and Mary Jane Willis on January 4, 1959 in Providence, RI.

Ed was a proud U.S. Navy Submarine Service Veteran and served as a Reactor Operator on several nuclear submarines. His favorite was the USS Dace SSN 607. After the Navy, Ed worked for many years as a Robotics and Field Service Engineer at SCP Global Technologies. He was well respected for his technical abilities and outstanding judgment.

Ed enjoyed spending time gaming with his friends and was an integral part of Boise's gaming community. He also used his time to volunteer at the VA hospital, counseling those facing limb amputations. He provided first-hand information of the challenges amputees face and how to overcome those challenges, thanks to his personal experience. Ed enjoyed fishing in his "adopted home state" and Idaho's trout are now substantially safer.

Ed is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Willis and mother, Mary Jane Willis. He is survived by his father, Irving; brother, Joseph Willis; nieces, Ashley and Amber Willis; and nephew, CPL Justin Willis. He is also survived by his "Brothers from his other Mothers," Dwayne (Julie) Summerfield, Daniel (Lisa) Siddall, and Ronald Warren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 15th at 1:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise. Remembrances may be left for Ed's friends and family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 12, 2019