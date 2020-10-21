Edward Floyd Dooley

May 19, 1942 - October 13, 2020

Our beloved father, uncle, grandfather and friend Edward Floyd Dooley passed away peacefully on October 13 th , 2020 in Port Angeles, WA. Ed was born to Floyd and Helen Dooley on May 19 th , 1942 in Seattle, WA.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle in 1960 and attended Central Washington University graduating in 1964 with a degree in Accounting. He then became an Air Force Officer, serving honorably for 6 years. He earned his M.B.A from Washington State University in 1971.

At Central Washington, Ed met Claudia Dobson, and married his college sweetheart in 1962. They traveled to many countries during his service with the Air Force, including his adopted country of England, where he cherished lifetime friendships with Ken Hancock.

He and his wife Claudia brought three toe-headed boys into the world: Todd Dooley, Mark (Lynne) Dooley and Greg (Kris) Dooley. Ed was proud of the accomplishments his sons achieved in life. The boys blessed Ed with five wonderful grandchildren: Abbi, Ashley, Caroline, Kurin and Liam. He was also close with numerous Nieces and Nephews and their children.

Ed was a cantankerous old Irishman who loved collecting sports memorabilia, and cherished his collection of signed baseballs and footballs. One of his favorite pastimes was collecting autographs from sporting legends, including baseball Hall of Famers. Two of his favorite stories were about meeting Arnold Palmer and Muhammad Ali.

Ed was an avid golfer and photographer as well. Anywhere he went Ed was on point with his camera and rarely had himself in photos because he loved to capture special moments with family and friends.

True to his Irish roots, Ed's favorite college team was Notre Dame, and had numerous opportunities to meet and mingle with alumni from the school.

Ed accomplished much during a career in accounting that lasted over 40 years. His career led him all over the world. His employers included Boise Cascade and E & J Gallo Winery. He retired as a CFO in 2005.

He was a true Patriot never missing an opportunity to fly his beloved American flag and wear his Disabled Veterans hat. As he was driving down the road with various bumper stickers, it was obvious he was PROUD to be an American.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Helen, older brother Bill and brother-in-law DeWayne Kendall. He is survived by his sister Jackie Kendall, nieces Kathy Balcom, Diana (Fred) Glesener, and Jessica (Bob) Wolf, and nephews Bill (Carmen) Dooley Jim (Kim) Dooley and Joey (Gina) Kendall. He will be buried with military honors on Monday November 2 nd at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Edward F. Dooley scholarship fund at Central Washington University.

The family would like to thank Randy Woodson, his kind caretakers, The V.A. and devoted medical providers in Sequim /Port Angeles for the love and care given to Ed this last year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store