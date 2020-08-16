1/1
Edward George Brown
1957 - 2020
Edward George Brown, age 63, Boise passed away Thursday August 6, at a local care facility of natural causes.
Ed was born January 30, 1957, the youngest of five children, to Aaron and Geneva Brown. He grew up in the north end, attended Boise schools and became an upholster by trade. Ed enjoyed a good time, a cold beer, loud music, fishing, Minnesota Vikings and BSU football. He was preceded in death by an older brother Richard Brown and both parents. Survived by Joe (Joyce) Brown, Kelly Brown, Shelly (Randy) Culver, nephews Chris, Mike, Aaron Brown, niece Lynn Brown Harvey and loyal dog Buddy. No services are planned at this time, but enjoy a cold one in his name.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
