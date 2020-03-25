|
Edward L Mabbott
1931 ~ 2020
Edward Leonard (Ike) Mabbott, 89, of Boise, Idaho passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Ike was born March 14, 1931, in Spokane, Washington to Leonard Mabbott and Loree McProud Mabbott. He was the second child of three. Ike graduated from Eagle High school in 1949. He was married to his high school sweetheart, his best friend, and the joy of his life, Joy Albiston, in 1950; they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Temple. They have three sons and three daughters, their five spouses, and 77 grandchildren and great-grandchildren at last count.
Those who knew Ike knew he loved his wife and family above all else. His early childhood was difficult, and he was determined to improve his situation for his family. He worked hard to rise above humble circumstances. Then as a young father he lost his leg in a hunting accident. He did not let this event slow him down. Instead, his life as an exemplary man was magnified as he embraced and shared the values he held dear. Ike sought spiritual and educational opportunities throughout his life, and with his high standards in everything he did, was always looking for better ways of doing things. He was honest and dependable. Later in life, he was so very appreciative for his growth opportunities, saw them as blessings, and was grateful he was able help others. The young couple that started with nothing spent their life working, serving, and giving.
Ike worked for Albertsons for 46 years, longer than any other employee of the corporation. The grocery business required hard work and a commitment to service – in both of which he was well qualified. He began as a worker in the produce department, and he rose to executive level. He retired as their Personnel Director having been an integral part of the growth of the corporation. He had an aptitude of recognizing strengths in people and was able to help individuals grow in the company. One way he did this was through his Assessment Center program, which he created, and was passionate about until he retired in 1995.
Ike and Joy were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ike served in bishoprics, stake presidencies and he and Joy went on a mission to the Australia Area mission in 2000. He served the Boise community by being a part of the Boise Jaycee's for over 20 years and his group was responsible for the name on the Lucky Peak Dam. He also served on the Boise Sewer District Board.
Ike loved to read, to learn, and to play. He read hundreds, maybe thousands, of books throughout his life. He enjoyed road trips and exploring. All of his children and grandchildren have countless memories of playing table games with him. He loved the competition, to keep score, and mostly the interaction and laughing that came as the family played games together. He also enjoyed the outdoors and some of the most treasured family memories revolve around working together, fishing, and camping at family reunions.
Ike lived his life in accordance with the two great commandments – love of God and love of others. He was kind, forgiving, and had a gentle humor. He was quick to offer encouragement and kind words. His devotion to his Heavenly Father was unwavering.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; his brother, Dave (Ora Mae); and his children: Brent Mabbott (Sandi), Kayce Mabbott Fuhriman, Dennis Mabbott (Gloria), Charles Mabbott (Hillery), Laura Mabbott Chabries (Michael), Doreen Mabbott Fredrickson (Scott), and his 19 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, A memorial service will be held in Boise on a future date, yet to be determined.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 25, 2020