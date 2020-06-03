Edward James Mulick
1938 - 2020
"Big Ed" joined his Heavenly Father on May 29, 2020, after a courageous fight with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Those who knew Ed will forever remember his faith, humility, integrity, consistency, big heart, and warm laugh. His character was unmatched – he was the kind of man you are lucky to meet once in a lifetime. He had a special way of touching all those he met and served as a mentor and inspiration to countless individuals. Ed was deeply involved in both his civic and professional communities. Whether it was coaching his kids in sports, flipping pancakes at the 4th of July Kiwanis breakfast, or holding leadership positions at the city, state, and national levels of organized dentistry and orthodontics, he was always willing to roll up his sleeves and get the job done. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, and golfing with his wonderful buddies. Above all, Ed's greatest love was spending time with his family. Ed inspired us all, not just by the way he lived but also by the way he died. He leaves a legacy of respect, unconditional love, and service.
Edward James Mulick was born on June 2, 1938, to Edward C. and Neta Mulick in Missoula, Montana. Edward married his college sweetheart in 1960 and spent the next sixty years as a loving husband, father, and grandfather to the growing Mulick clan.
Edward graduated from Loyola High School in Missoula in 1956. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Gonzaga University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Creighton University School of Dentistry. After opening a general dentistry practice in 1963 in Priest River, Idaho, he left in 1968 to obtain his Orthodontic certificate at the University of Nebraska. In 1970 Ed moved with his young family to Boise, Idaho, where he began a thirty-year career in Orthodontics.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Mae, of 60 years, his five children, Eddie (Dana) of Park City, UT; Sue Carter (Todd) of San Francisco, CA; Michelle Mings (Steve) of Boise, ID; Mike (Kristen), of Seattle, WA; and Pat of Batesville, AR and his 16 grandchildren, who fondly remember his homemade ice cream. He is survived by his sisters, Joan Peressini and Karen Evans. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Maureen.
Ed and Jeanne Mae would like to say a special thanks to the wonderful team at St. Luke's Hospice, Amy, Craig, Lisa and Michelle, who cared for Ed during his final days and Mary from the Delay the Disease class at the downtown YMCA. A funeral mass will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boise Rescue Mission, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or your favorite charity in honor of Edward.
