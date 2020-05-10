Edward Owen Cash1939~2020Edward (Ed) Owen Cash 81, of Boise, Idaho went to be with the Lord, in his sleep on Monday, May 4th, 2020. He was born on March 4th, 1939 in Nampa, Idaho to parents Rose and William Cash. He was the youngest of 4 children.Ed spent his earlier years growing up in the orphanage in Culdesac, Idaho. Around the age of 12 or 13, his father was able to bring him back to Nampa.Ed attended Nampa High School, where he played football, and met the love of his life, Marie Kirkwood. After graduation, they were married in August of 1958. They had two sons, Gordon and Greg.Ed joined the Army National Guard while still in high school, and was activated to full time during the Berlin crisis. He studied to become a Helicopter Pilot. His helicopter training took him and the family to many military bases around the United States. Ed retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, with 25 years of service.Ed graduated from Boise State College in 1972, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration Marketing. During his college years, Ed worked two jobs as well as attended school, and was still able to graduate in four years with Honors.After obtaining his degree, Ed worked in the banking industry for a number of years. In 1993, he and a partner opened their own insurance company (Rogers & Cash). His wife Marie joined the company in 1996. It was not uncommon to see their beloved dog Misty, sitting on her pillow on Maries' desk. Misty went to work with them every day. In 2000, they sold the insurance company. Ed and Marie continued to work for the new owners, until they both retired in 2008.During retirement, Ed and Marie spent as much time as they could traveling all over the United States and to Alaska in their motorhome.After researching his family's lineage, it was discovered that Ed is blood related to Johnny Cash.Ed is best known for his, upbeat and positive attitude, as well as his "You Look Great Today" greeting. Ed loved spending time with his family, and he will be dearly missed.Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Ed's service and celebration of life will be conducted at a later date when all family and friends can come together again.Ed is survived by his loving wife of 61 ½ years, Marie Cash, 2 sons; Gordon (Rachael) Cash, Greg (Linda) Cash, 4 grand children; Stacey Cash, Sabrina Cash, Aaron (Brianna) Cash, Amanda (Justin) Igou, and 4 great grandsons; Carson Cash, Skogen Lloyd, Austin and Carter Igou.