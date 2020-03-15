|
|
Edward "Ed" Ray Clark
1949-2020
Edward R. Clark of Meridian Idaho passed away March 9th, 2020. Just out of
high school, his country called he answered and was proud to serve his country in Vietnam. He earned the Army Commendation Medal among many others. He later attended college, studied nursing and earned his LPN license. Edward chose to work at the VA hospital in Seattle so he could continue to support fellow service members. He is survived by brothers Larry Clark and Dennis Clark of San Antonio Texas, and sister Terry Ford of Meridian Idaho. He was preceded in death by brothers Wesley and Bobby Clark of Texas.
A funeral service will be held, 11:00 am, Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. A committal will follow services at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd., Boise.
"Place no faith in time for the clock may soon be still."
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020