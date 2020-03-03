|
|
Edward William Glacy Jr.
1926 - 2020
Edward William Glacy Jr., 93, died on February 6, 2020 at the VA Medical Center CLC.
Edward William Glacy Jr. was born on June 6, 1926 to Edward and Anna Glacy in Brooklyn, NY. As a young child Ed's family moved to Bristol, CT where he grew up and attended school. After high school graduation Ed served in the U.S. Army Air Corps until July 1946.
At this time Ed moved to the Washington D.C. area where he lived until marrying his wife, Cheryl Wolf, in 1982. Together they had one daughter, Brittany. They moved to Boise, Idaho in 1987 to raise their daughter.
Ed's greatest passions were spending time with his family, reading books and playing golf. He met many of his closest friends on the golf course. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Glacy, his daughter Brittany, his son-in-law Brady Amos and his two grandchildren, Kyra and Kaiden Amos.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the VA CLC hospice staff for the loving care Ed received during his final weeks.
A committal service with military honors will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 6th. Friends and family are invited to attend. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early. The ceremony will be immediately followed by a gathering at Pierce Park Greens.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2020