Elaine Bell Shannon, 91, died of natural causes on July 9, 2019. She was born October 14, 1927 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ora Neta and Henry Bertholf. She was an only child. Elaine married Edward William Shannon on June 8, 1946, and they were blessed with five children. The family built a large cabin in McCall, Idaho where Elaine discovered her love for fishing. She worked most of her adult life and gained many close friends along the way. A talented artist, she painted award winning water colors and her artistic talent was evident in the beautiful quilts she made. Thirty-two years ago Elaine lost her husband Ed to cancer. She drew on her independence and strength to carry on. She had a lovely house built and spent years creating a beautiful landscape for it, including hand laying a brick patio at age 65! She enjoyed exploring around the northwest in her little motor home with a precious pet as her companion, be it bird, cat, or dog. She was always satisfied with her life. Her family will miss her generous and cheerful outlook, but knowing that she is in heaven with God and all of the family that have gone before her gives us peace.

Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward William Shannon Sr.; her son Edward William Shannon Jr.; her parents; and one grandson. She is survived by daughter Margaret Hibbard and spouse Jerry; son Terry Shannon and spouse Beth, daughters Patricia DePhillips and Pamela Drashner; 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 15 at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd, Boise, with a reception following at Merrill Park in Eagle.