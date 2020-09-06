Elaine M. Hoffmann
1919 ~ 2020
Elaine Maxine Hoffmann,101, passed away August 27, 2020 at Willow Park Senior Living in Boise, Idaho. She was born in Mahnomen, Minnesota, on February 20, 1919, the third of four daughters of Gustave and Ida Moen Gunderson. The family moved to Walker, Minnesota, and later to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where Elaine graduated from high school. She graduated from Northwestern Business College in Spokane and worked as a secretary for the Agricultural Adjustment Administration in Moscow and Boise and for the Gowen Field Subdepot at Boise. Elaine met Captain John L. (Larry) Hoffmann, Area Engineer at Gowen Field, in early 1942. They were married on May 24, 1942 in the first military wedding at the Gowen Field Chapel. After Larry returned from overseas duty, he started a consulting engineer business in Boise. They were happily married for 69 years.
Elaine's interests were in raising a family of four children. Activities included volunteering as a member of St. Alphonsus Auxiliary, membership in P.E.O., Idaho Society of Professional Engineers Auxiliary, Morrison Center Auxiliary, and Les Bois Questers. She was a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and served as an organist there. Elaine enjoyed bridge, golf, reading, music and travel, and the time spent with family at Lucky Peak boating and skiing and at the family cabin at Lake Cascade. Elaine and Larry had several overseas trips and cruises.
Elaine is survived by Mark Hoffmann and wife Rebecca, Janis Hoffmann and husband Albert Thumler, and Tom Hoffmann and wife Amy, as well as grandchildren: Sarah Hoffmann, Mark Hoffmann and Connor Hoffmann.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John L. (Larry) Hoffmann, her son, John L. Hoffmann, Jr., and her sisters: Adelaide Wickstrom, Inez Miller, Ruth Smith.
Special thanks to the great care Elaine received from St. Alphonsus Hospice and the care givers and staff at Willow Park Senior Living.
A graveside service for the immediate family is scheduled at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for September 10, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. To leave comments or remembrances go to www.aldenwaggoner.com/obituaries
.