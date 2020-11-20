1/2
Elaine Richardson
1925 - 2020
Elaine Richardson
November 16, 2020
Nampa, Idaho - Elaine Richardson, 95, of Nampa passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living Center, from natural causes. She was born July 19, 1925 in Farmington, Washington. She spent her childhood in Smelterville, Idaho with her parents and two sisters. Elaine married Raymond C. Richardson, her handsome soldier, on December 31, 1945. Their wedding song was "Till the End of Time". They were happily married for 65 years. Now, 'till the end of time, they are joined again. They made their first home in Kellogg, Idaho, then moved to Ephrata, Washington and in 1958 moved to southern Idaho. Ray and Elaine were avid square and round dancers and competed in several square-dancing events in McCall, Idaho.
Elaine worked for the Idaho Education Association for several years until retirement. She was an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed crafting and her family. After retirement she and Ray traveled extensively around the United States as well as Australia.
Elaine is survived by her three children: Bruce Richardson of Bandon, Oregon, Lois Murdock of Nampa, Idaho and Karen Amidon of Cambridge, Idaho; and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine's children remember her teaching them to always live by the Golden Rule.
Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 23, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Elaine Richardson's name to Grace Assisted Living Center, 1610 Sunnyridge Rd, Nampa, Idaho 83686.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
10:30 AM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
