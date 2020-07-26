Elaine A. Winderl1927 ~ 2020Elaine A. Winderl, 93, a resident at Meadow Lake Village, passed away on July 17, 2020 after an almost decade long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Elaine Liebel on February 23, 1927 in the small farm town of Carpio, North Dakota. One of eight children, she was a product of the depression era and lived her life in a caring and giving manner as a result. Knowing hunger as a child, she always gave generously of her time and money to food banks.She met the love of her life, Harold W. Winderl and was married in June of 1949 in Minot, North Dakota. Bill, as he was called, was a handsome vet from WW2 who was a star basketball and baseball player when he returned to Minot State Teachers College after the war. He, like Elaine, became a school teacher and they would move to Washington and California for their careers. Along the way, they had their only child, Jack, who was born in Vancouver, Washington in 1953. Elaine would accompany her husband and take care of the new child while he coached the varsity basketball team in Washougal, WA and later the varsity baseball team in Watsonville, CA. A graduate of the University of Portland, and also of San Jose State with a Masters in Education, she believed you could overcome any hardships if you could get an education. She was a shining example of this belief.Bill was already having heart problems and eventually would die suddenly at the age of 47 in Watsonville, CA. Elaine was left to continue her teaching career in Pajaro, CA, teaching third grade to the primarily migrant student body. She worked hard to help her son overcome the loss of his dad and attend college, and it was one of her biggest thrills when he graduated from Santa Clara University and passed his CPA.Left a widow at age 43, she never remarried but had a legion of close friends and relatives with whom she travelled and stayed in touch. After retirement, Elaine moved to Seattle to be closer to her remaining family and help with family care when needed. She remembered many from her past even as her memory failed her.Elaine is survived by her son Jack (Mary Pat) of Eagle, ID, her grandson Patrick (Libbey) Winderl of Great Falls, MT, her granddaughter Jessica Winderl and husband Jonas Bjoergum of Eidsvoll, Norway. She also leaves behind three great grandchildren Camdyn Jack Winderl, Avelyn Jade Winderl, and Oliver Bjoergum. She is survived by her younger brother Dwaine of Seattle and her older sister Bernice of New Bern, NC, and many nieces and nephews.She will be laid to rest in Seattle, WA next to her husband Bill in a future post-COVID ceremony. Memorials can be made to your local food bank in her name.We have lost a wonderful person who taught not just her students but all of us to be better at life.