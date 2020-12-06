Elbert Bunch

September 7, 1927 - November 27, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Elbert (Bert) Raymond Bunch, 93, of Boise, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home in Boise with family by his side.

Bert was born September 7th, 1927, to Charlotte and Andrew Bunch, in Cascade Idaho. He is survived by 3 sons, Doug Bunch (Denise of Boise); Chuck Bunch; Rick Bunch (Mary of Utah); 3 grandchildren: Becky Greene (Rob of Boise); Adam Bunch (Washington); Cortney Brown (Calvin of Georgia); Three great-grandchildren: Jenessa, Kayla, & Coleman; 2 great-great-granddaughters, Addison & Dakota; 2 nephews, Andy Bunch & Shawn Bunch; 1 niece, Denise Collins.

His family lived in Cascade and spent summers at Ranger stations in High Valley, Landmark, and later located to Challis. His father Andrew Bunch retired from the Challis National Forest as National Forest Supervisor and they moved back to Boise.

Bert went to Boise High School and then attended Business school in Boise. In 1943, at age 16, he worked seasonal part time for the Boise National Forest. On December 29, 1944, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was discharged on June 21, 1947 after completing service in Japan and China. He rejoined the Forest Service in Boise as a Warehouseman. He was then transferred from Boise to Burley, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Ogden Utah for college, and then to McCall where he retired in 1982 from the Payette National Forest as Administrative Officer, Bonded Paymaster, and Purchasing Agent.

Bert loved to fish and hunt and so he spent a lot of his time in his camper in the mountains. He was an avid Steelhead fisherman. He traveled in his Motorhome to the Oregon Coast and to Arizona. He also loved to pick up rocks, Nevada Agate, quartz, etc. He had a rock tumbler and he would tumble them until they shined! He always took a bag of rocks home with him!

He lived his life as he wanted and he had a great time doing it!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte and Andy Bunch; his wife Margaretta; his 2 brothers, Richard Bunch and Larry Bunch; his grandson Alex Bunch; his nephew Tony Bunch.

No funeral service at this time.





