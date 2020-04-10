|
Eleanor Lorraine Foster
Eleanor Lorraine Foster, 96, passed away at her home in Boise, Friday evening, March 27th, 2020, of natural causes. She was born on August 26, 1923, in Hibbing, MN, to Ernest and Alice Peterson. She and her twin sister, Evelyn, were the youngest of five siblings. Eleanor graduated from Hibbing High School in 1941, just prior to the United States entering WWII and worked during the war at the City Hall building in Hibbing, where she met her future husband, Alexander, whom she married in August 1951. She and Alex and their children started out in Hibbing, then moved to Denver, CO, Tucson, AZ, and finally to Boise, Idaho in 1977.
Wherever the family called home, Eleanor was fully active in her local Lutheran Church as well as activities like Girls Scouts with her daughters. She and Alex were charter members of Shephard of the Valley Lutheran Church in Boise where Eleanor was active in Circle, Brown Baggers, Quilters, and the Bazaar, including making Lefsa and Grandma's Attic.
Eleanor was an accomplished oil painter, amateur photographer, top notch bowler, avid garage saler and "antique" dealer, and a skilled card game player at family gatherings. She loved "God's country" and traveled back home to Hibbing almost every summer since she left, visiting family and friends, and later her daughter Patty, who had settled in Hibbing with her family. Staying at the family's cabin on Sturgeon Lake was a highlight of her summers as well as fishing, bocce ball and of course, blueberry picking.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Alex, beloved sister Evelyn, brothers Earl and Al Peterson and sister Harriet Cordell. She is survived by her daughters Ms. Diane Roy of Boise, ID, Mrs. Patty Sterle (Marc) of Hibbing, MN, Dr. Jaine Foster-Valdez, PhD, of Tucson, AZ, and Mrs. Karen Clarke (Michael) of Boise,ID. Also surviving her are eleven grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers with Home Instead Senior Care and Lighthouse Hospice for all their help in making it possible for Eleanor to remain in her home until her passing.
Memorial gifts may be made in Eleanor's name via mail to Lighthouse Hospice, 2667 E Gala Ct #110, Meridian, ID 83642 or Shephard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3100 S Five Mile Rd, Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2020